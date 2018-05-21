The “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Season 5 finale didn’t exactly leave with a massive cliffhanger, but the ABC drama still left plenty for fans to wonder about. While audiences wait until summer 2019 for Season 6 to premiere, they’ll have to ponder about how the show might answer these lingering questions.

Will Coulson (Clark Gregg) actually die? This whole show started with the hashtag #CoulsonLives. While it was a nice full circle ending, it’s hard to imagine what “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Season 6 would be like without the “Avengers” star.

How does centipede serum affect Daisy (Chloe Bennet)? The Inhuman told Coulson that taking the serum would give him some “extra mojo,” but he didn’t take it. Daisy instead was the one to inject herself, and that boosted her Inhuman powers. But how long will it last? And just how much extra fuel does it give her? Are there side effects? Season 6 has plenty to deal with here.

Photo: ABC/Matthias Clamer

Will FitzSimmons get married again? Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) died in the finale, but there’s a version of him that’s cryogenically frozen, waiting to meet the team on the space station in the future. Since they stopped the earth from cracking apart, the team knows that they can safely wake Fitz up. First, however, Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) will have to find him. Then she’ll have to catch him up on the last few months. Will Fitz request another wedding?

What happened to Deke (Jeff Ward)? He walked away from the team on his own, but with the timeline changed, does that mean he disappeared or is he still stuck in the present?

What happens to May (Ming-Na Wen)? The kick-butt agent has never really settled down. It seemed like she was spending Coulson’s final days in Tahiti with him, but what happens after he dies (or miraculously survives)? Does she retire? Does she go back to the Zephyr? Without Robyn (Lexy Kolker) in need of her care and with Coulson possibly dead, May might look for someone else who needs her.

[Spoiler alert: “Avengers: Infinity War” ending is discussed ahead!]

Is anyone caught in the Snap? Though “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” won’t return until after “Avengers 4,” it would be odd for the show not to acknowledge such a huge event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The team cannot entirely avoid the fact that half the universe disappeared.

Will Captain Marvel get a mention? After all, we are going to see young Phil Coulson in the 1990s-set movie.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Season 6 premieres on ABC in summer 2019.