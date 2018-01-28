“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Season 5 has mostly taken place 90 years in the future in space, but it looks like the agents might be headed home. New character details make it clear that there will at least be an Earth-set storyline in the near future.

“Descendants” star Dove Cameron was announced as a guest star on the ABC drama in November, but no details about her character were given at the time. Entertainment Weekly now reveals she is playing Ruby, the daughter of General Hale (Catherine Dent).

General Hale played a large role in episode 5, the only entirely Earth-bound episode of “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Season 5 so far. Hale is one of the high-level agents who is in charge of finding the S.H.I.E.L.D. team (who are accused of murder after the incident with Life Model Decoys last year). With no idea that the agents are in space 90 years in the future, it’s safe to say it’s more likely that her storyline will start again once our favorite agents are back home.

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

They won’t want to run into Hale, though. She clearly has a dark side. The government operative shot two agents after Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) escaped from her top-secret prison facility.

Her daughter Ruby is intelligent, but it isn’t clear if she’s any sort of agent. At 22-years-old Cameron could play a very new agent, but the actress often plays teens. While it isn’t clear how much information she has access to, she apparently knows a little about her mother’s latest assignment.

Ruby has become obsessed with Quake/Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet). Is the obsession a loving one where she wants to be her or is it a deadly one where she want to help her mother arrest the Inhuman? Fans will have to tune in to find out. Dove Cameron’s first episode of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” airs March 2.

As previously reported, Cameron has already been on set with the series regulars. She made a video with Coulson actor Clark Gregg announcing her role in the fall. Looking back, her black outfit and stylish boots may have been a hint about Ruby’s Daisy obsession.

Cameron and Bennet aren’t just working together on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” They’re also both voicing characters in “Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors,” an animated franchise. Bennet will play a younger version of Quake while Cameron will voice Ghost-Spider/Gwen Stacy. The series is set to launch with a series of digital shorts later this year.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Season 5 airs Fridays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.