It seems the “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” cast still doesn’t know if Coulson will die. In a birthday message for co-star Henry Simmons, Coulson actor Clark Gregg continued to hint that he might not be back on the show, much to Simmon’s dismay.

The Season 5 finale of the ABC drama ended with a goodbye. Coulson’s deal with Ghost Rider meant he was dying, so he left the team behind to spend his final days in Tahiti with May (Ming-Na Wen) while Mack (Henry Simmons) took over as S.H.I.E.L.D. director. Coulson actor Clark Gregg acknowledged the big finale in his birthday message to Simmons on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday @realhenrysimmons I love you more than you love naps... or babies... or MMA... or even babies doing MMA after a nap. I’m really going to miss you. Please don’t break SHIELD. Love, Clark,” Gregg wrote Sunday.

Simmons responded that he really hopes Gregg won’t have to miss him. “I love you more than anything....except babies doing MMA after I take a nap,” Simmons joked. “I’ll try not to break SHIELD, but if you’re not there it will break my heart. I appreciate and love you brother!!! Thank you for thinking of me on my birthday!!”

Photo: ABC/Matthias Clamer

It seems the cast doesn’t want to lose their leading man, either. Simmons’ comment makes it look like even the stars haven’t been fully informed of what’s to come in “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Season 6.

After the finale aired, Gregg maintained that Coulson seemed to be dead. However, he noted that the producers wanted him back. Still, he wasn’t hopeful that Coulson survived.

“I have a meeting with [executive producers] Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen and the showrunners and I know there is some interest in having me involved in this 13-episode Season 6,” he told the Hollywood Reporter in May. “I don’t know in what form that will take, whether that will be flashbacks or hopefully some sexy dreams that Melinda May is having. [Laughs.] That would be nice. But that’s all I know so far.”

Fans will be in the dark about “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Season 6 for a particularly long time. The show is going on hiatus for a full year. The sixth season, which will only have 13 episodes, will not premiere on ABC until summer 2019.