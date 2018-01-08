Alabama and Georgia face off Monday night at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the 2018 College Football National Championship Game. It’s the first time in six years that two teams from the same conference will decide the national title.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. EST. ESPN will have the contest on TV and a live stream will be available online with WatchESPN. The latest betting odds have the Crimson Tide favored by 3.5 points, per OddsShark, and the over/under is 52.5.

This is the third straight year that Alabama has reached the CFP National Championship Game. They defeated Clemson in 2016 and lost a rematch last season. The Crimson Tide easily defeated the Tigers in a third matchup on New Year’s Day in the CFP semifinals.

This is Georgia’s first time in the College Football Playoffs, and they never reached a BCS National Championship Game. The Bulldogs last won the title in the 1980 season when they went undefeated and beat Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl.

Even though both teams are in the SEC, they didn’t meet prior to bowl season. Georgia finished atop the SEC East with only one loss, and they avenged that loss by blowing out Auburn in the SEC Championship Game. Alabama was undefeated until the final game of the regular season, and a road loss to Auburn kept them from reaching the conference title game.

As the only team to reach the playoffs without winning their conference championship, Alabama performed the best of the four postseason teams by easily defeating national champion Clemson in the Sugar Bowl. While the Crimson Tide cruised to an 18-point victory, Georgia needed two overtimes to defeat Oklahoma and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield.

Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Monday’s contest might not look anything like the Rose Bowl, which saw Georgia and Oklahoma combine to score 102 points. Alabama ranks first in the FBS in both total defense and points allowed. Georgia finished the regular season fourth in scoring defense.

The Crimson Tide did have impressive offensive showings in each of the last two national title games, scoring 31 points in 2017’s loss and 45 points in their 2016 victory. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has failed to put up big numbers in his three postseason appearances, never throwing for more than 131 yards.

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm had his first playoff experience in the Rose Bowl as a true freshman. He completed 20 of 29 pass attempts for 219 yards, two scores and no interceptions. Nick Chubb and Sony Michel set a record by combining to rush for 326 yards.

The gambling public seems to be siding with Nick Saban and Alabama. The Crimson Tide haven’t been an underdog since they visited the Bulldogs in 2015. Alabama won that game 38-10.