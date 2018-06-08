“Sons of Anarchy” star Alan O’Neill passed away on Wednesday in Los Angeles. He was 47.

The late actor’s body was found in the hallway of his girlfriend’s Los Angeles apartment on Wednesday night, law enforcement sources told TMZ on Thursday.

E! News reached out to the Los Angeles County Coroner and was informed that O’Neill was pronounced dead at a residence in Toluca Lake at 6 p.m. EDT on June 6.

The first person to discover O’Neill’s body was his girlfriend, whose identity is being withdrawn from the press. Authorities do not suspect foul play.

It wasn’t clear what caused the demise of the Hollywood personality, but sources say he’s had a history of heart problems, alcohol and drug abuse and was a heavy smoker. An autopsy that is expected to be completed soon will determine O’Neill’s cause of death.

O’Neill’s agent, Annette Walsh, has confirmed his passing in a statement to People that says, “It’s with sadness I confirm the passing of Alan O’Neill, a brilliant, funny and kind human being. My thoughts are with his partner, family and children at this time.”

“I’ll personally miss knowing Alan isn’t sharing the planet with us any longer, despite the miles between L.A. and Dublin. Alan was only ever a phone call away. May he rest in peace,” Walsh added.

O’Neill is mostly known for his role as Hugh in the sixth and seventh seasons of FX’s original series “Sons of Anarchy.” However, his acting career actually started in the ‘90s. He’s first acting gig was for a TV movie, entitled “Ballyseedy,” in 1997.

He then went on to join mini-series “Rebel Heart” in 2001, before starring in the 2002 short film “Strangers in the Night” as a psychotic ex-boyfriend named Tony. From 2006 to 2012, he played the regular role of Keith McGrath in “Fair City,” as per Variety.

O’Neill also appeared in many other projects. He landed a role as Paddy in 2007’s “32A,” played Robert in 2009’s “Moore Street Masala” and starred in a hit U.K. crime series called “Inspector George Gently.” His last acting credits include playing the Captain in 2016’s “Urge” and the role of Pepper in the upcoming movie “Charlie Lives: The Family’s Return.”

Photo: Getty Images/Kevin Winter