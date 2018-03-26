Former Cleveland Indians outfielder Albert Belle was reportedly arrested Sunday during a spring training game in Scottsdale, Arizona for multiple counts.

According to Matt Rodewald of Fox 10 Phoenix, Belle was arrested for two counts of indecent exposure, one count of DUI and one count of extreme DUI, the latter of which means having a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .08 or more. Rodewald also tweeted a picture of Belle's mugshot while posting the news on Twitter.

According to New York Daily News, the 51-year-old was booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office jail, whose jurisidiction covers the San Francisco Giants training hub in Scottsdale.

The five-time All-Star was known for his time with the Indians during his 12-year career, leading the league in RBIs three times and hitting 242 home runs for the Cleveland side. He had also played for the Chicago White Sox and the Baltimore Orioles until his retirement in Oct. 2000.

Photo: Jamie Squire /Allsport

Belle was no stranger to scandals during his playing career as he was notably suspended for seven games in 1994 for using a corked bat and then sending teammate Jason Grimsley to break into the locked umpires' dressing room and replace the evidence.

In addition, he was fined after knocking down Fernando Viña in 1996 during a base run, had a rocky relationship with the media and also received treatment for alcohol abuse in 1990.

Belle was, however, recently honored by MLB.com and MLB Network in February in recognition of Black History Month, labeling him as one of "baseball's most feared sluggers in the 1990s."