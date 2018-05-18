Alec Baldwin and is wife Hilaria are now parents of four. The couple has just welcomed the latest addition to their family.

On Thursday, the Yoga Vida co-founder took to Instagram to announce the birth of her fourth son with the Hollywood actor. “He’s here! He’s perfect! 8lbs 2 oz,” Hilaria captioned a snap of her cradling her newborn in the hospital while Baldwin is seen smiling bedside.

Prior to the announcement, Hilaria documented her final moments with her baby bump and her preparations for the delivery of their newest little bundle of joy. A day before, the 34-year-old shared a selfie in which she is seen wearing a black dress and a pair of high heels. She revealed that she attended the “last event before baby is born” that day.

Hilaria then shared with her followers the baby clothes she packed for her new baby boy that night. The following morning, she took her last selfie before heading to the hospital to have her third son delivered.

The couple revealed the gender of their four child together last November. Hilaria uploaded a video on Instagram showing her slicing a cake in front of her family. When the inside of the cake turned out to be blue, the 60-yea-old actor said, “It’s a blue cake … the magic cake says it’s a boy!”

Speaking to Us Weekly about the baby’s gender, Hilaria revealed that she was “in shock” when she found out it was another boy. “I cried when I found out! I wasn’t upset about it but I was overwhelmed. I really do believe that this baby was meant to be and will come and we’ll be completely obsessed with him.”

Baldwin and Hilaria are already parents to daughter Carmen, 4; son Rafael, 2; and other son Leonardo, 18 months. They have yet to reveal the name of their newborn. Baldwin also as a daughter named Ireland, 22, with ex Kim Basinger.

Late last year, Hilaria opened up to People about her growing family. She admitted at the time that she “never knew how many kids” she really wanted. However, she maintained that she really likes motherhood.

