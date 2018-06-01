Hilaria Baldwin flaunted her slimmer body on social media a few weeks after welcoming her fourth baby with actor Alec Baldwin.

On Thursday, the Baldwin took to Instagram to share a side-by-side photo comparison of her pregnant body and postpartum figure. She then revealed in her caption the secret to dropping the baby weight off fast.

“Every body is different, but I believe in staying as active as possible,” she wrote. “There were so many moments when I didn’t want to work out this pregnancy. Showing up is the most difficult challenge. I had to drag myself out and do even a little.

Baldwin maintained that it was “consistency” that helped her regain her fit body. “Consistence helped me so much though … because the body wants attention and wants to be moved. So important for your circulation, your health, your happiness, and for your strength.”

The fitness expert then gave an advice to her followers who may also be working on their post-baby figure. “Each birth is different and your doctor will be able to advise you on when you can begin. When you can, be patient with your body. You have been through so much and created something so precious. Know that day by day, movement by movement, you will regain your strength and feel amazing.”

The “Healthy Mind & Joyful Life” author and the 60-year-old Hollywood actor welcomed their newborn son, Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin, on May 17, according to Us Weekly. At the time, they shared the happy news with their fans on social media by sharing a snap of the baby taken at the hospital. “He’s here! He’s perfect! 8lbs 2oz #wegotthins2018,” Baldwin captioned the photo.

The Baldwins, who tied the knot in June 2012, are also parents to Carmen, four; Rafael, 2; and Leonardo, 18 months. In an interview with People last year, the 34-year-old fitness guru admitted that she didn’t have an idea how many kids she really wanted.

Baldwin also admitted at the time that the fourth pregnancy was the only one that was planned. “We were like, ‘You know what? Let’s try something different …’ [With] the other ones, it’s not like we were like, ‘Oh my God, how did this happen?’ But this is the only one we [planned],” she said.

Photo: Getty Images/Noam Gala