The trial for Alexandria Duval, the woman accused of murdering her twin sister by driving their car off a cliff, entered its second day Tuesday, bringing disturbing testimony from the deceased twin’s boyfriend. Frederico Bailey, who dated Anastasia Duval, said Alexandria dressed up as her sister after the car crash that killed her.

Alexandria dressed up as her sister, wearing an outfit she had worn just a few days prior, and tried to flirt with Bailey, he testified Tuesday.

“She began cuddling up on me, it seemed like she was flirting with me,” said Bailey, who was dating Anastasia at the time of her death, according to the New York Post. “She sat down beside me really close and lay her head on my shoulder. She put on Anastasia’s clothes. I started talking to her about what happened, she avoided answering any of my questions.”

Alexandria, 39, was behind the wheel with Anastasia in the passenger seat when their car plunged 200-feet off a cliff in Hawaii, where they lived, in 2016. Alexandria sustained major injuries but survived the crash, though Anastasia did not. Alexandria pleaded not guilty to her sister’s murder, maintaining it was an accident.

Prosecutors, however, claimed the crash was intentional.

Witnesses said they saw the twins arguing in the car before the crash. Chad Smith, a resident of Maui, testified that he passed them on the highway before the crash and saw them arguing but could not hear anything. Smith said he was forced to swerve out of their way to avoid them.

“The girl that was on the passenger side [and] she was yelling and yelling and yelling,” said Cecelia Kupau, according to People magazine. “And that’s when the girl who was driving the car said, ‘Call the psychiatrist, I need a psychiatrist.’”

Maui deputy prosecution Emlyn Higa said during Monday’s opening statements that the crash was deliberate, based on the car's quick acceleration, a severe left turn and the lack of brakes applied. Evidence was expected to be put forth showing that brakes were not applied.

Defense attorney Birney Bervar, however, maintained that the crash was an accident, stating that Anastasia was pulling her sister’s hair inside the car.

“Several eyewitnesses…witnessed violent fighting and hair pulling,” he said, according to People. “That the passenger was violently pulling my client’s hair with both of her hands – pulling it so hard it was jerking her head over the passenger side seat.”

The twin sisters were born Alison Dadow and Ann Dadow in upstate New York before changing their names. The pair moved to Hawaii in 2015.

Alexandria was previously released after a judge found no probable cause to hold her on a murder charge. A grand jury, however, later indicted her and she was arrested once again. She was not expected to testify in the trial.