Alicia Silverstone has filed for divorce from husband Christopher Jarecki after 20 years of being together.

Silverstone — best known for portraying Cher Howoritz in the smash hit comedy “Clueless” — filed the divorce papers on Friday ahead of Memorial Day weekend, as first reported by The Blast.

In her filing, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her request to have their marriage terminated. The 41-year-old Hollywood star also stated in the documents that she is seeking for joint physical and legal custody over their only child, a seven-year-old boy named Bear Blu.

In a statement issued to E! News, Silverstone’s representative maintained that the exes still love each other but they chose to just be friends. “They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years,” the rep said.

The couple also chose to amicably split for the sake of their son. Moving on, they are going to focus on fulfilling their duties as co-parents to Bear Blu. “They have a son together who will they continue to co-parent,” the rep noted.

Silverstone’s filing does not come as a surprise however since they announced their split more than three months ago. In the court documents, the actress listed the date of their separation as March 15, 2016. The breakup marked the end for their 20-year relationship and more than a decade of married life. They dated for eight years before tying the knot, as per TMZ.

The actress and the S.T.U.N. frontman married in June 2005 in a private Lake Tahoe ceremony. Last month, Silverstone recalled the moment when Jarecki proposed to her. “He was waiting on our old wicker love seat, ring in hand, with the most beautiful proposal any best friend could ever ever give,” she told People.

Then speaking of her wedding by the beach, Silverstone admitted that she found it hard to not kiss her groom at the time. “It was so hard not to kiss him during the ceremony! I was going out of my mind. So the kiss at the end was amazing,” she said.

Photo: Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown