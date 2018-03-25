After mourning the loss of Mary, Kreizler is back to catching the serial killer in the Season 1 finale of “The Alienist.”

According to the synopsis for episode 10 of the TNT series, Kreizler (Daniel Brühl), Moore (Luke Evans), Sara (Dakota Fanning) and the Isaacsons close in on the murderer as their time to save Joseph (Jackson Gann), aka Bernadette, runs out.

In the trailer for the episode, Moore begs Kreizler to rejoin the team after the newspaper illustrator becomes worried about Joseph’s whereabouts. “I’ve looked for him everywhere. [But] no one’s seen him,” Moore tells the criminal psychologist of his young friend. “Please help me save this boy.”

Last week’s Season 1, episode 9 ended with Joseph coming face to face with the killer. While Joseph’s current location is unclear, the trailer shows a shot of the boy sex worker lying on the ground with his hands and feet all tied down.

As revealed in the promo clip, the Feast of John The Baptist is just six days away, so the team has to find the killer before another innocent boy dies in his hands. But the team isn’t the only one who is committed to finding the killer. As seen in trailer, Connor (David Wilmot) is also doing his best to catch the killer first.

Elsewhere in the episode, Moore reveals his true feelings for Sara, and Kreizler confronts the demons of his past once and for all.

In Season 1, episode 6, Sara looked into Kreizler’s past and found an old newspaper clipping about the arrival of the latter’s family to New York. According to the news article about an event attended by Kreizler’s family, young Kreizler performed Mozart’s Concerto for Piano No. 20 in D Minor, bedazzling the guests. While there was nothing strange about a piano recital, Sara later realized that Mozart’s Concerto for Piano No. 20 in D Minor cannot be played by one hand, so she concluded that Kreizler has been lying about his malformed arm, which he claims to be a congenital defect. Will Kreizler finally reveal what really happened to his arm in the season ender?

“The Alienist” Season 1, episode 10, titled “Castle in the Sky,” airs on Monday, March 26 at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.