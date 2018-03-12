Alison Hammond may skip This Morning Live to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding.

The "This Morning" presenter hinted at her invitation to the Duke and the "Suits" star's nuptials. Hammond even feels like she is "marrying Prince Harry."

"I've got a feeling I might not be able to make This Morning Live because they'll invite me to the wedding because we're really good mates. You never know!" Hammond told Express. "And I feel like I'm marrying Prince Harry through Meghan now."

"Because obviously, she's half Caribbean like myself, so it's like I'm marrying Harry," Hammond explained of her statement about feeling like marrying Markle's fiancé.

It has been reported that Prince Harry and Markle's wedding date falls on the same weekend as This Morning Live. The two events clash, as announced by Holly Willoughby: "The Saturday is the same day as the royal wedding!"

Ryan Clark-Neal confessed that he called Prince Harry's fiancée to avoid the date. Unfortunately, the royal wedding date was already set prior to his conversation with Markle on the phone.

However, Clark-Neal still encouraged fans to come to their event as they will air Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding. According to him, This Morning Live will embrace the celebration.

"We're going to embrace the Royal wedding as well so anyone who's frightened to come to This Morning Live on the Royal wedding day, don't be," he said. "It's going to be a Royal wedding spectacular and we're showing the wedding on all of the big screens. We're going to be following it throughout the day."

"We're going to be doing a Markle makeover," fashion expert Gok Wan added. "We're also going to be showing the wedding as well."

Prince Harry and Markle's wedding date will also clash with the FA Cup Finals. The two events are scheduled on the same day, but Kensington Palace made sure that they will not be scheduled at the same time.

However, some had been concerned about whether or not Prince William, as the FA Cup president, can attend both events. The Duke of Cambridge is expected to give the trophy to the winners. At the same time, there are rumors that he will be Prince Harry's best man.

In case Prince William can't make it to the FA Cup Finals, someone will replace him in handing out the trophies to the winners. There are rumors that the honor will be given to Gary Lineker, Bobby Charlton or Olly Murs.

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Birchall