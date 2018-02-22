All three of the New York area airports — LaGuardia in Queens; Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey; John F. Kennedy Airport — were having major issues including operational delays Thursday due to an equipment outage, according to the Federal Aviation Administration website.

"Due to Weather/ Wind and Equipment/ Outage, there is a Traffic Management Program in effect for traffic arriving Newark International Airport, Newark, New Jersey (EWR). This is causing some arriving flights to be delayed an average of 1 hour and 30 minutes," airport status information provided by the FAA said.

The FAA also added there were no destination-specific delays reported.

They stated that the general departure delays were due to Equipment outage, "N90 power outage, traffic is experiencing Gate Hold and Taxi delays between 15 minutes and 29 minutes in length and decreasing."

Photo: Reuters/Eduardo Munoz