Meghan Markle is an American marrying into the British royal family, and it’s safe to say that the stateside media is very excited. There will be plenty of American specials celebrating her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry.

Pre-Wedding Specials

“The Real Princess Diaries: From Diana to Meghan” airs Monday, May 7 at 9 p.m. EDT on E!

This special will not only look at Prince Harry’s fiancée, but it will also compare Princess Diana and Meghan Markle ahead of the royal wedding. Expect insight from “Queer Eye” culture expert Karamo Brown, Allure Editor-In-Chief Michelle Lee, E! correspondent Melanie Bromley, Marie Claire senior fashion editor Zanna Roberts Rassi and “The Royal We” authors Heather Cocks and Jessica Morgan.

“Meghan Markle: An American Princess” airs Friday, May 11 at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox

This two-hour special features Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, journalist Piers Morgan, royal correspondent Katie Nicholl and Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell.

“Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance” airs Sunday, May 13 at 8 p.m. EDT on Lifetime

This TV movie likely isn’t completely accurate, but it will be a sweet story. Parisa Fitz-Henley (“Marvel’s Luke Cage”) and Murray Fraser (“The Loch”) play the couple. Expect the movie to show their first date and the stress that the media attention has put on Prince Harry and Markle.

“Million Dollar American Princesses: Meghan Markle” airs Sunday, May 13 at 9 p.m. EDT on Smithsonian Channel

The special will include “rare footage” of Markle at age 11 and focus on her work as a feminist and humanitarian, drawing parallels to Princess Diana’s charity work. The special will also take a look at how Rita Hayworth and Grace Kelly’s royal romances highlight potential challenges Markle could face as wife to Prince Harry.

“Royal Wedding Watch” airs Monday, May 14 through Thursday, May 17 at 10 p.m. EDT and Friday, May 18 at 10:30 p.m.

PBS has a week of hour-long Meghan and Harry specials hosted by Meredith Vieira and Matt Baker. Anita Rani will report live from Windsor every night while historian Lucy Worsley will give commentary from the studio.

“Inside The Royal Wedding: Harry and Meghan” airs Wednesday, May 16 at 10 a.m. EDT on NBC

NBC’s “Today” hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb head to London to in this hour-long special. They’ll give viewers “exclusive insights” about the wedding of the year. There will be interviews with “close friends” of Prince Harry and Markle as well as those working behind-the-scenes at the wedding.

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

“20/20” Specials air Friday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19 at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC and Freeform

On Friday’s hour-long special, “20/20” will compare Princess Diana and Meghan Markle and how they changed the royal family. Saturday’s special will recap the most memorable moments of the royal wedding, “including the vows, reception, fashion, the royal couple’s first public appearance following the wedding,” according to ABC.

“Royal Romance: The Marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle” airs Saturday, May 19 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS

This two-hour special will look back at the wedding and recap the morning events while also looking at how Markle will impact the British monarchy.

Live Wedding Coverage

CBS News airs at 4 a.m. EDT on CBS

“CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King and “Entertainment Tonight” co-host Kevin Frazier will anchor live coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. They’ll be reporting live from London started at 4 a.m. EDT, but the nuptials aren’t set to begin until 7 a.m. EDT. Expect several hours of coverage.

BBC’s Live Telecast of Royal Wedding airs at 4 a.m. EDT on BBC America

If you want to see how the British media is covering the big day, tune into BBC America. They’ll have the simulcast of BBC One’s live coverage for five hours.

Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

“TODAY at the Royal Wedding” airs at 4:30 a.m. EDT on NBC

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will anchor 6 and ½ hours of royal wedding coverage. They’ll be overlooking Windsor Castle on Saturday morning, so expect to get a glimpse of Meghan and Harry. They’ll have interviews with fashion expert Zanna Roberts Rassi, historian Andrew Roberts, Sunday Express royal editor Camilla Tominey, and Princess Diana’s former bodyguard, Ken Wharfe.

“Good Morning America” airs at 5 a.m. EDT on ABC

Robin Roberts and David Muir host this extended, five-hour edition of “GMA” with weekend anchor Paula Faris. Correspondents Deborah Roberts, James Longman, Adrienne Bankert will be there in addition to contributors Imogen Lloyd Webber, Victoria Murphy, Omid Scobie and British biographer Andrew Morton. They will have live reports about the guests, ceremony and other festivities.

“The Royal Wedding Live with Cord and Tish!” airs at 7:30 a.m. EDT on HBO