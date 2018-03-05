Los Angeles-- “I did it all by myself.” Allison Janney kicked off her Oscars acceptance speech at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night by comically patting herself on the back for her best supporting actress win for “I, Tonya.”

Backstage at Hollywood & Highland Center, Janney opened up about her speech and if she’ll change post Academy Award win.

“I am going right back to work,” Janney told International Business Times and other outlets in the press interview room. “I have to be a table read for ‘Mom’ at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow morning.”

While it’s been a busy award season for Janney, who earned rave reviews for her role as LaVona, the tough-love mother of Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding, played by Margot Robbie, she said she’s grateful not to have a break.

“I am so happy that I have a job to go to after something like this because it could go to your head, and then tomorrow to wake up and feel ‑‑ and have nothing to do and have this whole journey be over,” Janney explained.

“Starting in September when we premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, and the whole journey we’ve been through is extraordinary. And it’s going to be ‑‑ I’m going to have a big crash down after this.”

Luckily for Janney she credits her crew at “Mom,” which currently airs Thursdays on CBS, for keeping her grounded. “So I’m happy that I have ‘Mom’ ‑‑ the people at ‘Mom’ to lift me up and keep me ‑‑ keep me going and keep me focused,” she said. “I’m just happy to have a job to go to tomorrow, but this is extraordinary.”

