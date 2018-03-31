Alyson Stoner, a former Disney Channel star, recently talked about her sexuality.

In a powerful essay, she said that she fell in love with a woman for the first time in her life.

Stoner shared her story with Teen Vogue and said that she developed romantic feelings for her female instructor.

“After I dizzied myself from doing knee spins, she walked toward me to correct my form. My heart raced wildly and my body grew hot. Was I nervous to fail in front of an expert? Was I breathing heavily from being out of shape? Her smile was the most electrifying thing I’d ever seen,” she wrote.

Immediately after meeting the instructor, Stoner told her mom and best friend about it. At that very moment, she told the two women in her life that she feels the instructor will be with her for a long time.

And even when they started hanging out, Stoner struggled with her feelings that weren’t quite sisterly or platonic.

“I realized I had never fantasized about a guy this way, nor really ever felt comfortable dating guys. Come to think of it, I stared at women’s bodies more than anything. But wasn’t that just societal conditioning or the unattainable beauty standards that fuel comparison and objectification? I refuse to entertain other possibilities,” she wrote.

Despite questioning her initial feelings towards her instructor, Stoner said that they eventually got closer.

“She and I continued to hang out and began sending good morning texts. Then we made dinner and watched ‘Orange is the New Black.’ Then we vented and supported each other. Then cuddled. Then kissed and kissed some more. OK, we were in a relationship. I feel in love with a woman,” she declared.

Stoner also has nothing but wonderful things to say about her former instructor. She said that the latter inspired and strengthened her. She also helped her discover herself without judgment.

“We are an example of true love,” she concluded.

Photo: Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez