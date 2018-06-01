“Bachelor in Paradise” alum Amanda Stanton has revealed her reason for having breast augmentation.

On Thursday, Stanton took to her blog to reveal the story about her recent surgery. The 28-year-old explained that she’s finally breaking her silence on her boob job because of the many questions she got when she revealed on Instagram back in February that she had the procedure done.

According to Stanton, she thought of undergoing breast augmentation after having her kids and breastfeeding them for a year. “To be honest, I don’t know how a single mom who has breastfed in my world who didn’t contemplate the idea of getting a boob job or a lift or some sort,” she wrote.

“Before I was pregnant, I had full Bs. Once I had [daughters] Kins & Char and breastfed them both for a year, they were basically… gone,” Stanton explained, noting that this was the main reason why she decided to go under the knife.

Stanton admitted that it took her years to decide if she really needed the surgery. “This was not a hasty decision,” she said and added that she feared what young people who look up to her would think and the changes that are bound to happen to her body afterwards.

For the other women out there who are also contemplating of having the surgery, Stanton said, “I recommend taking a LOT of time to do your research and really make sure that the decision is for yourself and no one else.”

Stanton’s doctor, Dr. Steven Ip, explained to Entertainment Tonight that the television personality was a great candidate for the procedure. “She had two children which left her with deflation of her natural breast tissue,” he said. “She maintained her weight throughout her pregnancies so there was no need or a formal breast lift. Her goals were reasonable, desiring a natural elegant look that would be proportional to her body.”

Before becoming part of “Bachelor in Paradise,” Stanton made her reality TV debut on Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor” in 2016. Stanton has two daughters with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio: Kinsley, 5, and Charlie, 3. The mother-of-two is currently dating Bobby Jacobs, as per E! News.

Photo: Getty Images/Cindy Ord