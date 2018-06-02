"The Amazing Race" still plans to do a whole season featuring teams who have crossed over from other CBS reality series, but a few "Big Brother" faces will reportedly no longer be a part of the cast.

According to TMZ, James Huling and Corey Brooks from seasons 17 and 18 of "Big Brother," who were previously reported to be a team on the new "Amazing Race," were axed by CBS. In addition, Caleb Reynolds, from Season 16 of "Big Brother" and Seasons 32 and 34 of "Survivor" has also been dropped, as have former enemies turned friends from Season 19 of "Big Brother," Josh Martinez and Paul Abrahamian.

No reason was reported for the decision to drop the competitors from the themed season, though CBS did tell the website that they had a "new casting twist for the next edition of 'The Amazing Race' that will be announced shortly."

If these announcements of cast member cuts are factual, then the rumored participants for the season are:

Da'Vonne Rogers (BB17 and BB18) and Bridgette Dunning (BB18)

Tai Trang ("Survivor" Season 32 and 34) and an undisclosed partner, after he was initially paired with Corey.

Dan Gheesling (BB10 Winner, BB14 runner-up) and Jessie Godders (BB10 and BB11)

Janelle Pierzina (BB6, BB7, and BB14) and Britney Haynes (BB12 and Bb14)

Frank Eudy (BB14 and BB18) and Ian Terry (BB14 winner)

Rachel Reilly (BB12, BB13 Winner) and Elissa Slater (BB15)

Nicole Franzel (BB16 and BB18 winner) and Victor Arroyo (BB18)

Of these rumored participants, Rachel Reilly is the only one who has previously appeared on "The Amazing Race." She competed with her husband, Brendon Villegas, on both Seasons 20 and 24 of the series, placing third in each installment. However, this time around, it appears she has been matched to race with her sister.

The decision to do a season featuring all teams of former "Big Brother" and "Survivor" winners and alums came after the decision to cast "Big Brother" Season 19 cast-offs Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf on Season 30 of "The Amazing Race." The couple, who wound up winning the show, is believed to have been the reason for an uptick in the show's ratings, which led to CBS greenlighting the decision to make the next season of the series one large crossover.

Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS