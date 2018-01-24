"The Amazing Race" seems as though it has only just begun, but a big game-changer may already start to be in play for the show's 30th season.

As the race heads to France, the competition will continue to heat up, as teams encounter not only another head-to-head challenge to avoid elimination, but something a preview clip for the episode teases could be a game-changing moment.

"But when this happens, it's a whole new game," the promo teases, as Henry and Evan, Kristi and Jen, and Daniel and Eric all look on with surprise and smiles on their faces.

However, the moment in question likely isn't related to the competition at all, as Evan is clearly looking down in the preview, and there are several photo stills for the episode which seem to be focused on a tender moment between Team Ocean Rescue, Lucas Bocanegra and Brittany Austin.

Photo: CBS

In the premiere episode, Lucas admitted he had gotten an engagement ring and planned to propose to Brittany at some point on the race, and the evidence suggests that he has chosen now to do so.

However, while the proposal will be a happy moment, even a potential game-changer for the couple, it doesn't mean that the leg won't have moments showing other teams struggling. Specifically, it appears that the leg's Roadblock, involving sailing a boat out to two buoys and retrieving two different clues, will challenge several of the teams.

Not only does Cedric Ceballos appear to struggle with his size when he gets into the boat (it appears to sink into the water a bit), but in a sneak peek, Cody Nickson seems to be struggling with how to steer and paddle his boat properly. After an initial great run to the firsy buoy, Alexander Rossi also runs into trouble when he seems to head back to shore early, worrying teammate Conor Daly that he has forgotten to get the second half of his clue.

However, Evan seems to have the most struggle. Not only does she run into a problem when first attempting to get into her boat, she also appears to injure herself after turning her head—and the sail on her boat smacks her in the face, breaking a tooth in the process.

One team who seems to have no problem with the task appears to be Team Extreme, as Kristi Leskinen seems to get through the challenge with ease, suggesting she and Jen Hudak place first in the leg.

"The Amazing Race" airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.