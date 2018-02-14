The "Amazing Race" has wound down to five teams, and as the race quickly draws to a close, at least one more team will find themselves saying goodbye—especially after breaking the number one rule of the competition.

In the description for the Feb. 14 double episode "The First Rule Of The Amazing Race Club," racers will head to both Bahrain and Thailand before the final two legs hit, but the first leg in particular could prove devastating for a team that makes a crucial mistake.

"For the first time, the Race travels to Bahrain, where one team's game is on the line when one of them misplaces their passport," the synopsis for the episode reads.

A misplaced passport is a crucial mistake for any team on the race to make, as they can not be checked in at the pit stop for the leg without it, meaning other teams could surpass them. The most famous example of this happening on a previous season was when best friend Zev and Justin in Season 15 checked in first at the Pit Stop during the fourth leg—only to learn that Zev had misplaced his passport. By the time they found it, the other teams had all checked in, which resulted in their elimination.

A lost passport hasn't always ended with elimination, as Becca and Floyd from Season 29 were able to find his missing passport before getting knocked out. However, it seems as though this time around, it could prove to be a devastating occurrence.

As for which team could be affected, the second portion of the synopsis could reveal which team is most likely at risk of the elimination.

"Also, scorpions are on the menu for Racers in Chiang Mai, Thailand," the synopsis reads.

In a preview clip showing the task, where one member of each team is forced to eat scorpions as their partner deals with a few crawling on their shirts, Team IndyCar, Team Big Brother and Team Extreme are all seen completing the challenge.

However, both Team Yale (Henry Zhang and Evan Lynyak) and Team Ocean Rescue (Lucas Bocanegra and Brittany Austin) are not seen doing the task, which means one of them is likely the team who was eliminated in Bahrain, potentially because of the passport issue.

Photos for the episode however also show Evan and Henry completing the task as well, which means Lucas and Brittany will be the ones eliminated.

"The Amazing Race" airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.

Photo: CBS