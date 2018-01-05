Amazon Channels is now offering a commercial-free "CBS All Access" option to Prime members for $10 a month, the companies announced on Friday.

Amazon Channels, the company’s a la carte subscription, is also currently offering a 3-day trial for CBS All Access to Prime users. The channel will also soon be available with a limited commercial plan for $5.99 a month, CBS said.

What’s In Amazon Channels CBS All Access?

CBS All Access on Amazon Channels has multiple categories, including original content, popular TV, drama, comedy, reality, late night and talk shows, news, classics, live streaming and movies.

The channel will offer 10,000 commercial-free episodes on demand. Those shows include primetime, late night and day time content, as well as classics like "Star Trek," "Cheers," "Medium" and more. CBS All Access also holds all seasons of popular shows like “The Big Bang Theory,” “Young Sheldon,” “NCIS” and “Scorpion.” The channels also includes past seasons of “The Good Wife,” “Hawaii Five-0” and a dozen more other hit series. Live streaming content on CBS All Access includes local TV content, NFL, as well as special events like the Grammy Awards and the Country Music Awards.

Channels On Amazon’s A La Carte TV

Amazon Channels is available on the Prime Video App across more than 600 devices, including the Fire TV, Apple TV and game consoles. Besides the addition of CBS All Access, Amazon Channels offers other major networks on the platform.

Here’s a list of channels available with the service, as well as some of the hit content they offer.

HBO - Includes shows like "Veep," "Game of Thrones," "Westworld," "Big Little Lies," "The Wire," plus movies and documentaries, sports and Latino Series.

UMC, Urban Movie Channel - Includes “Braxton Family Values,” movies like “Children of the Corn,” “Hellraiser,” “Gun,” more.

TLC Say Yes Weddings - Includes shows like “Say Yes to the Dress,” “Extreme Weddings,” “Mario and Courtney’s Wedding Fiesta,” more.

Starz - Includes “Outlander,” “Counterpart,” “Black Sails,” “Ash Evil Dead,” plus movies and telenovelas.

Showtime - Includes “Shameless,” “Ray Donovan,” “Homeland,” “United States of Tara,” plus movies, comedy specials, sports series and boxing.

Cinemax - Includes “The Knick,” more series and movies.

Lifetime Movie Club - Includes new and classic Lifetime movies

PBS Masterpiece - Includes “Poldark,” “The Escape Artist,” “The Endeavour,” plus other series and popular movies.

PBS Kids - Includes “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Arthur,” “Reading Rainbow,” “Caillou,” “Dinosaur Train,” plus more shows and PBS movies.

The complete channel list can be viewed here.