Buying clothes online often carries consumer benefits, like competitive pricing and convenience. However, one drawback for online retailers is that customers aren't able to try clothes on before they buy, leaving them in wondering how the clothes fit until the package arrives.

Amazon appears to have it covered. The online retail giant announced a wide rollout of its new Amazon Prime Wardrobe service. Eligible Prime members can get a shipment of sample clothes of their choice and try them out for several days before deciding whether they want to purchase them or not.

ABC News got video of the process in action, or at least an idealized version of it for the sake of advertising.

ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: First look at Amazon's "Prime Wardrobe," a new service that lets you try before you buy! @RebeccaJarvis has the story: pic.twitter.com/TFmSxOUrR1 — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 20, 2018

According to the Prime Wardrobe website, all users have to do is pick out three or more clothing items (including shoes and accessories) and they can test them out for seven days. The items will take between four and six business days to arrive, since Amazon is not allowing two-day Prime shipping for Prime Wardrobe.

At the end of the trial period, users then go online to tell Amazon which items they want to keep. At that point, they can return unwanted items using a provided return label via UPS.

Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Amazon has tested this idea out for months, according to Engadget.

Amazon’s new service bears more than a superficial resemblance to Stitch Fix, which also lets customers try before they buy from an online distributor. Unlike Prime Wardrobe, Stitch Fix requires a delivery fee and the clothes are hand-picked by a stylist based on a customer survey.

Amazon’s foray into fashion sampling fits with the company’s recent behavior. After acquiring Whole Foods in 2017, Amazon put its stamp on the grocery business in May by rolling out Prime discounts at the organic grocery store chain.