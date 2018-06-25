After more than a month of waiting, Amazon Prime members who want to save on organic groceries will be able to do so throughout the country. Amazon started the week with a Monday morning announcement that Whole Foods Market stores will offer savings to Amazon Prime members nationwide on June 27.

The news comes after Amazon began a gradual rollout of the program in May, which started in Florida. Over the following weeks, Jeff Bezos’ online retail giant extended the benefits to a dozen more states, and then 10 more after that. Savings should be available to all Prime subscribers by Wednesday.

“Since launching Prime savings at Whole Foods Market, we’ve seen excitement and momentum from both Prime members and our supplier partners,” Whole Foods' president A.C. Gallo said in a statement. “Our weekly Prime member deals are a hit and we’re excited that Prime members across the U.S. will now be able to take advantage of these savings in our stores.”

Whole Foods, which has 484 locations, in May released a video briefly explaining how to get savings.

The deal requires downloading the Whole Foods mobile app and logging into it using Amazon Prime credentials. Users then can save on any item in Whole Foods Market stores with yellow sale signs or blue Prime signs near them by letting the cashier scan a code generated by the app.

The savings also apply to Amazon’s Whole Foods delivery service, which can bring groceries straight to customers. Deliveries are only available in a handful of U.S. cities, but Amazon promised that will change in the near future.

Amazon’s Prime subscription service is a vital part of the company’s business model. The service, which offers everything from free deliveries and streaming video to fashion assistance, boasts more than 100 million members, as of April.

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images