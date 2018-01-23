Amazon removed an assortment of products from its website that depicted a racist slogan advocating for the slavery.

The products in question had images of pyramids above the slogan "Slavery gets s--t done." The words were featured on mugs, t-shirts and bags geared toward children and adults. The merchandise wasn't listed by the retail giant itself, but by third-party sellers on Amazon's Marketplace.

Amazon's U.K. website pulled the slavery-promoting products, but the U.S. edition still had the products listed Monday, Reuters reported. While Amazon confirmed to International Business Times that these products "are no longer available on the site," the retailer declined to provide further comment on the matter.

"All Marketplace sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who don't will be subject to action including potential removal of their account," an Amazon spokesman said in a statement issued to Reuters. "The products in question are no longer available."

Twitter users were quick to call out the retailer over the recently pulled products.

.@amazon how lovely is this? A little white boy with a highly insensitive and ignorant ‘Slavery Gets Shit Done’ bib on. Hmm.. did they pick the cotton right amazon? Or no? Gotta love 2018, what a great start. #Amazon #BOYCOTTAMAZON pic.twitter.com/DKKLFH4JKJ — Grace Croft (@Queen___Grace) January 19, 2018

If one thing is going to banjax @amazon it's their lack of curation; it's a huge free-for-all. At best the Fire stick has one bazillion pony punter apps, and at worst they sell t-shirts like this. Eugh. https://t.co/g8gbpUwM4l — Edie Mullen (@ediemullen) January 17, 2018

So @Amazon thinks it’s cute to sell this bag on their site? I think it’s cute to cancel my subscription and sign up at webuyblack dot com. #amazon #racist #slavery #nobueno pic.twitter.com/GDsuHDwFfq — Elisheba Yochanan (@elleyochanan) January 22, 2018

Absolutely shocking t-shirts! - "Amazon under fire for selling 'Slavery makes sh*t happen' t-shirts for kids". Come on @amazon, you should do better to control what you sell



https://t.co/BkJc8fNdFG — Anti-Slavery International (@Anti_Slavery) January 22, 2018

Amazon's Marketplace allows for third-party sellers to list new or used products alongside the online retail giant's long slate of options, like Walmart's Marketplace, which also came under fire in November after an outside seller listed a shirt that called for the lynching of journalists.

Amazon's open-door guidelines allow for various sellers under its professional and individual selling plans to list their products to millions of customers. Amazon's policy, however, forbids sellers from listing items that would be deemed "offensive."

"Listings for items that Amazon deems offensive are prohibited on Amazon.com," the retailer's offensive products policy read. "Amazon reserves the right to determine the appropriateness of listings on its site, and remove any listing at any time."

Prohibited items include products that advocate or encourage "hatred, violence, racial, sexual or religious intolerance or promote organizations with such views," according to the web-based store's policy. Other banned items include footage taken and subsequently sold without the subject's approval, among other products.