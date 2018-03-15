An Amber Alert was issued late Wednesday for missing children Kinsley Hernandez and Kolby Hernandez, both three years old, believed to be abducted in San Antonio, Texas. The San Antonio Police Department said in a statement that the young ones are likely in grave danger.

The two missing children were described as weighing about 38 pounds, measuring nearly 3 feet 3 inches tall, and having brown hair and brown eyes. Police reportedly said they are hunting for a Hispanic female, identified as 38-year-old Leslie Hernandez. They described the woman as about 218 pounds with brown/red hair and brown eyes. She has a yellow butterfly tattoo on her shoulder.

While the woman has been described as a suspect, it is unclear if she is the mother of the two children.

According to police, the woman is believed to be driving a silver 2010 Chevy Suburban with a Texas license plate number of JGG2909.

Police urged the public to come forward with information regarding the missing children and the woman.

In another unrelated incident that took place Wednesday night, authorities in Illinois issued an Amber Alert for two young children from Markham believed to be with their father. Police identified the children as 2-year-old Jordyn Washington and 3-year-old Lynn Roby. In this case too, police said that they believe the children are in danger. The father was identified as 40-year-old Lynn Washington, a black male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds with tattoos on his neck, left arm, right arm and chest.

The children were last seen in a silver 2004 or 2005 Chevrolet Malibu or Impala, according to reports.

