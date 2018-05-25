Police in upstate New York have found the body of an 18-year-old woman who has been missing for more than a week. An AMBER Alert has been issued for her 14-month-old son as authorities continue to search for the child.

Owen Hildago-Calderon, was reportedly abducted on Joy Road in the Wayne County town of Sodus in Plattsburg, New York, at 9:48 a.m. on Wednesday, police said.

Authorities sent out an AMBER Alert notification at 9:57 a.m. on Friday after his mother’s body was discovered. The child has asthma and requires breathing medication, reported WPTZ.

Selena Hidalgo-Calderon’s body was found on Wednesday inside a bag near in the wooded area where she worked. Police arrested the woman’s boyfriend, Everado Reyes, for tampering with physical evidence. Reyes is reportedly not Owen’s biological father.

Police initially charged Reyes with murder, but is now facing a charge of tampering with evidence, WIVB reported. Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts said that a deputy who was surveilling area Tuesday night saw what appeared to be a man walking in the woods near the home.

AMBER ALERT - PLEASE RT! 14-month-old missing after 18-year-old mother found dead in woods in Sodus NY. pic.twitter.com/VR5d7iPUvK — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 25, 2018

"He was checking his trail hunting cameras," said Virts. "The cameras were examined to find Reyes in and out of the woods for a five hour period carrying a shovel on Thursday, May 17."

Police found what was later identified as the body of Selena Hidalgo-Calderon.

"At 10:22 am Wednesday, an unidentified female was found in a plastic bag between logs covered with soil and branches," said Virts.

Police said they found Reyes and brought him in for questioning and that’s when they discovered he had moved his girlfriend’s body.

"Reyes stated he removed the deceased body of Selena from the home and buried her in the woods behind the home," Virts said. "We have not received any information on the cause of death that’s why we have issued the tampering charge."

Reyes was booked into the Wayne County Jail after his arraignment. Bail was set at $25,000 cash, $50,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for May 29.

Photo: David McNew/Getty Images