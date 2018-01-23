Amber Heard and Elon Musk seem to be going strong after breaking up for a few months. The couple was all smiles when they were spotted holding hands while grabbing dinner Monday night.

The two headed to a West Hollywood, California eatery where they were seen chatting outside of the restaurant and shared a few laughs before heading inside to enjoy their meal. The “Aquaman” actress and the creative mind behind Tesla were out on a sushi date, according to TMZ.

The couple first split in August 2017 after a year of dating but were spotted kissing in December. However, sources attempted to downplay rumors of a reconciliation by insisting the two were simply grabbing a bite to eat.

Photo: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP/Getty Images

“Amber invited Elon to her favorite restaurant for lunch, which serves cuisine from her hometown of Austin,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They caught up and kissed goodbye, but are not back together.”

The reunion came after Musk’s Rolling Stone interview in which he revealed he had “been in severe emotional pain” and was heartbroken over their break up. “I was really in love, and it hurt bad. Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think,” he told the publication.

After the two spent time together in late December, they were spotted by each other’s side while celebrating the new year in Chile. Heard and Musk were then seen getting close on the dance floor of a Los Angeles nightclub on Jan. 13. Three days later, sources close to the pair told Us Weekly the two were back together.

“Amber is having a good time with Elon. He wants to hang out with her all the time,” an insider explained.

Since rekindling their romance, insiders revealed Heard and Musk reportedly have a lot in common, and bond over their shared interests.

“She’s happy to have him. She cares about him and thinks he’s fascinating. They share a lot of interests and she finds him very intelligent and interesting and not too Hollywood.”

Heard’s relationship with Musk marks her first serious romance after filing for divorce from ex-husband Johnny Depp in 2016.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images