Amber Portwood and her mom had an explosive confrontation.

On Friday's episode of We tv's "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition," there was tension between Amber and her mother, Tonya Portwood. The latter reacted when Amber and her then-boyfriend Matt Baier started snipping in their shared bedroom.

"I'm so glad we don't [explicit] do this shit at home with my boyfriend. I'm serious," Tonya says. But Amber did not like what her mom said.

"Oh mom, go [explicit] off," Amber says.

Amber recalled how her mom abandoned her. She blamed Tonya having a boyfriend when she was only 13 for her behavior. However, Tonya dismissed her.

"Don't talk me down little, Amber," Tonya tells her daughter. "I know exactly what happened in life. We did not have a good life."

"This is why I don't talk to you, you get all defensive," Amber shots back. "All I see is you getting angry because I said something you didn't like. As a 13 years old I didn't need to know that my mom was doing that!"

The episode ended with a preview of next week's episode featuring Tonya having a one-on-one conversation with Dr. Ish Major. "How many times a day you taking it?" he asks her. "It says four, but I don't do four," Tonya answers. "That's a problem," Dr. Major responds.

In another previous episode, Brandi Glanville and Amber also had a confrontation about their drinking habit. In fact, Glanville asked her co-stars if they share Amber's perception of her drinking all day.

"No, every time that I see you, you're drinking," the "Teen Mom 2" star explained. "I didn't mean it like you were an alcoholic."

Amber and Baier already broke up. Both have new partners. Baier shocked everyone when he got married after they split.

"She [Amber] said that she's happy for me and she hopes that Jen's a really good person, which she is, and it was a good conversation," Baier said. "I was touched that we could talk like that. I couldn't be happier for her."

Meanwhile, Amber is expecting her first baby with boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. A few days ago, she shared an update on her pregnancy by posting a photo on Instagram. "Andrew reading his baby book and me making sure little James is a healthy boy!!#LifeisBeautiful," she wrote in the caption.

Photo: WE tv