“Into the Badlands” returns with new episodes on AMC on Sunday when Season 3 kicks off and fans are thrown right back into the action. It’s been almost a year since the Season 2 finale, but if you’re having a little difficulty remembering how things left off, don’t worry because we have just the thing you need: a quick recap to jolt your memory.

In the last episode of the martial arts series, after being freed by Odessa (Maddison Jaizani) and Waldo (Stephen Lang), Bajie (Nick Frost) helped Sunny (Daniel Wu) attack Quinn’s (Marton Csokas) bunker. Things didn’t go so smoothly though and Bajie was hurt by one of Quinn’s fighters. Still, with enough energy left, he was able to escape from the fight. As for Sunny, he fought against Quinn himself and was able to really hurt him, but not enough that Quinn wasn’t about to take Veil (Madeleine Mantock) hostage and try to force Sunny to trade his son Henry for Veil.

Photo: Antony Platt/AMC

Before Sunny could do anything about the ultimatum, Veil killed both herself and Quinn. Though there’s nothing he could do about Veil’s death, Sunny still had his son, Henry, to protect and look after. At the end of the episode, we once again saw an injured Bajie, who was now riding Sunny’s motorcycle towards a tall satellite-type tower. Once inside, he used his Azra compass as a key to activate some sort of signal. What the signal was for and who will hear it--that’s what the new season will get into.

Now that we’re all caught up, here’s what the network says to expect in “Into the Badlands” Season 3:

Season 3 of 'Into the Badlands' finds Sunny living off the grid, doing his best to provide for his infant son, Henry, in the wake of Veil’s death. It is only when Henry contracts a mysterious illness that Sunny must join forces with Bajie and journey back into the Badlands, where The Widow and Baron Chau are entrenched in a drawn-out war that has destabilized the entire region. No longer supported by Tilda (Ally Ioannides) or Waldo, The Widow must find new allies in Lydia (Orla Brady) and in Nathaniel Moon (Sherman Augustus) — the former regent who lost his hand to Sunny and Bajie in Season 2. But when a mysterious nomadic leader called Pilgrim arrives in the Badlands on a mission to restore Azra and usher in a new era of “peace,” old enemies must band together to defend the Badlands.

The first episode of the season, titled “Enter the Phoenix,” follows Sunny as he returns to the Badlands in search of a cure for his son, according to the official synopsis. In this episode, fans will also see The Widow and Chau enter a deadly civil war.

“Into the Badlands” Season 3 premieres on AMC on Sunday at 10 p.m. EDT.