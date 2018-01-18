From movies to hit TV shows, America Ferrera’s been in the entertainment industry for 16 years now and currently stars on the NBC workplace sitcom, “Superstore.”

You know all of her different characters, from Amy on the aforementioned series to Betty on the 2006 series “Ugly Betty” to Carmen from the “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” franchise, but it’s time to get to know the actress behind all of these roles. Here are six fun facts about the 33-year-old.

1. She’s an avid activist.

Choosing to user celebrity status to speak up for issues that are important to her, the actress gave a speech at the Women’s March on Washington in January 2017, and has also used her platform at various events to share her thoughts on critical matters.

2. She’s completed two triathlons.

After training for months, Ferrera, along with her husband, finished her first triathlon in 2016 the day before the Emmys. She followed it up with a second race in April 2017 and ended up covering the July issue of Triathlete magazine.

3. Her first-released acting project was a Disney Channel movie.

First stepping onto the acting scene in 2002, Ferrera’s film “Real Women Have Curves” premiered at Sundance Film Festival in January that year, but it wasn’t released to the public until October. The earliest video she acted in that was shared with the world was the Disney Channel Original Movie “Gotta Kick It Up!,” which debuted on the children’s network in July 2002.

Photo: Matthias Clamer/NBC

4. She graduated from the University of Southern California.

Though she first started college in 2002, she put it on hold when she received an offer to star as Betty on the show “Ugly Betty,” which she ended up acting on from 2006 to 2010. Eventually, she went back to school and got a degree in International Relations in 2013.

5. She met her husband while attending USC.

During her first go at USC, Ferrera was cast in a student film by Ryan Piers Williams and the two began dating shortly thereafter. Eventually, the couple got engaged in 2010 and married the year after. Now, the duo are expecting their first child together.

6. Aside from acting, she’s also a director and producer.

The “Superstore” star has produced over 20 episodes of the NBC series and has directed one of them. She also executive produced the 2014 and 2010 drama films “X/Y” and “The Dry Land,” respectively. The first project she was the executive producer of was the 2007 short film “Muertas.”

“Superstore” airs on NBC on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST.