A Texas woman accused American Airlines of displacing her $3,500 puppy, which was shipped from Kansas City, Missouri, to San Antonio, Texas, on Monday. The dog had ended up instead, in Portland, Oregon.

According to News 4 San Antonio, American Airlines released the following statement regarding the incident Tuesday:

“After a thorough investigation by our Cargo team, a breeder shipped two dogs from Kansas City on April 9, and reversed the two dogs/kennels. The two kennels were labeled by the breeder, and shipped according to the directions provided to American Airlines — one to San Antonio, the other to Portland, Ore. It was later determined that the breeder reversed the two kennels in error.”

The statement added: “The dog that was inadvertently shipped by the breeder to Portland arrived in San Antonio yesterday. The dog which was shipped to Portland spend the evening in Los Angeles at The Kennel Club, right outside the airport entrance. They are a valued partner and care for many of our animals when they need to overnight. The dogs are fed, provided water and are able to run around. They will even bath them if necessary.”

The airlines said they shipped the dogs as they got them from the breeder. So, the breeder or whoever dropped off the dog was at fault. It also added that the dog was scheduled to arrive in San Antonio on Tuesday.

“We understand how important our pet travelers are to their families and we will insure the dog is well-cared for in his journey,” the statement said.

When Carrie LaCasse went to the airport on Monday to pick up her new mini Bernedoodle named Atlantic Ocean, which she had purchased from a Kansas City breeder for their 8-year-old son John, she noticed something was not right.

"I am looking at the dog and I am realizing that this does not look like the dog in the picture," LaCasse said.

Apparently, the cargo containing Atlantic Ocean was shipped to a family in Portland, Oregon.

“You should know where the dog is!" LaCasse said. "It's like a baby, it can't talk you need to do extra stuff to make sure pets don't get lost."

The puppy was kept overnight in Los Angeles as it awaits reunion with its rightful owner in, as the airlines stressed on, a very comfortable location. Although the airlines blamed the breeder for the goof up, the company admitted to taking responsibility for it, according to LaCasse.

"They did admit to making a mistake and the mistake is on their part," LaCasse said.

The ill-treatment of pets came into limelight last month after a United Airlines flight attendant stuffed a passenger’s dog into an overhead bin, causing it to die of suffocation.

Photo: Getty Images/ Scott Olson