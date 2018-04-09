Although a premiere date has not been set for “American Horror Story” Season 8, co-creator Ryan Murphy spilled some spoilers about the cast, characters and upcoming storyline.

During the “American Horror Story: Cult” For Your Consideration Event on Friday, the screenwriter revealed what fans can expect when the show returns to FX, and how things will be different compared to the previous seasons.

Here’s everything we know about “AHS” Season 8 so far:

1. Previous Cast Members Will Return

Fan favorites like Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Adina Porter, and Leslie Grossman are all expected to return for the new season of the anthology series, according to Variety. The “AHS” alums will also be joined by Hollywood veteran Joan Collins.

2. Season 8 Will Return To “AHS” Roots

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images Unlike "Cult", which focused on events happening in the real world, the upcoming season will resort back to supernatural storylines and be more “fantasy-inspired” and “heightened.”

“We’re sort of getting back to the ‘Asylum,’ ‘Coven’ feeling. That’s the tone of it,” Murphy teased during the panel.

3. Season 8 Will Be Set In The “Near Future”

Murphy stated the upcoming season will take place a little more than a year from the present day. “I will say it is set 18 months from today,” he told the panel.

4. Peters Will Play A Comedic Character

Murphy revealed he chose to step away from Peters’ typical role as a serious, and sometimes murderous character in order to give the actor an emotional break.

“The funny thing is, we shot ‘Cult’ and it was very taxing on Evan, and around Thanksgiving, I was talking to Evan and he said, ‘You know this show is so hard, it’s so difficult to do,’” the executive producer explained.

“So your part this year is a comedic part, you are comedic and you play a hairstylist,” he told Peters.

5. Collins Will Share Screen Time With Peters

After sharing the occupation of Peters’ character, Grossman asked Murphy if the role would require Peters to style the Hollywood veteran. As a result, the “Glee” creator confirmed Peters would style Collins’ hair and revealed the “Dynasty” alum would be playing Peters' grandmother.

Production on “American Horror Story” Season 8 is expected to begin around June 16.