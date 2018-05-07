When “American Idol” Season 16 premiered in March 2018 on ABC following its cancellation on Fox, viewers were reunited with the popular singing competition. The series has since been renewed for another season, and judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan are thrilled to be returning to the small screen with a brand new set of contestants.

Although the stars still have a few more episodes left before the current season comes to an end, they decided to share what fans can expect when they set out once again, in search of talented artists to send to Hollywood.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the judges revealed what their plans are for the next season. “Bigger hair. Better dresses,” Perry teased along with, “more obscenity.”

However, Richie was looking forward to applying their experiences from the first season of the reboot to create a better show. “What I love the most is the fact that now… we know how it works,” he explained.

“So, the next time around, it gets even better because we understand how the whole thing works. It’s so great,” the “Hello” singer added.

Perry later joked she was concerned about working with Bryan but insisted the two ended up getting along. “I mean honestly, I look back at the first one and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, this guy is so crazy. I can’t believe we have to do like months with this weirdo,’” she said.

“And now he’s like my brother,” the “Swish Swish” singer continued.

Meanwhile, Bryan admitted he was simply happy that he had a job lined up for the new year. “It’s so nice to have planned employment for next year,” he stated.

“I’ve never had employment this far out in my whole life,” the “Kill the Lights” artist added.

The Season 2 renewal of the “American Idol” reboot was first announced on Friday. “I am thrilled that Katy, Luke, Lionel and Ryan will be back to once again embark on this Idol journey with us to discover the next crop of inspiring talent,” ABC Entertainment Group President Channing Dungey said in a statement.

Although a premiere date for the new season has not been announced just yet, “American Idol” Season 16 currently airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Photo: Eric Liebowitz/ABC