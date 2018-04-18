“American Idol” contestant Caleb Lee Hutchinson recently talked about his impressive 70-pound weight loss.

The Georgia native auditioned for ABC’s reality TV reboot in August last year. In January, he filmed his performance as part of the show’s top 24. Hutchinson shocked host Ryan Seacrest because of how different he looked, and he told Seacrest that he has already lost 70 pounds thus far.

“One day I was like, wouldn’t it be cool if I drank water and walked every night… The more the Instagram picture likes went up the more I wanted to hit the treadmill,” he said (via People).

On Sunday, Hutchinson will make his first live appearance on “American Idol” and fans can expect to see his slimmer physique. On his Twitter account, the country singer uploaded a recent photo of himself that showed his even bigger weight loss.

“American Idol” has recently revealed the show’ top 14 contestants, which include Hutchinson. He is joined by Catie Turner, Ada Vox, Jurnee, Maddie Poppe, Garrett Jacobs, Marcio Donaldson, Mara Justine, Gabby Barrett, Jonny Brenns, Cade Foehner, Dennis Lorenzo, Michelle Sussett, and Michael J. Woodard.

All 14 contestants will compete for America’s vote on Sunday night. On Monday, four of them will be sent home and this season’s top 10 will be revealed. Two weeks from now, more contestants will be sent home until only one is left and will be called the next American Idol.

Meanwhile, “American Idol” judge Katy Perry made headlines following Monday’s episode when she declared that she ripped her pants. The “Dark Horse” singer even showed her wardrobe malfunction to the live audiences, but the editors of the reality TV competition edited it out.

Perry’s fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, helped the singer cover her bum before the staff came to her rescue.

The “I Kissed A Girl” singer has been hitting the headlines throughout her stint in “American Idol.” She was previously accused of sexual harassment after she kissed a male contestant on the lips during his audition.

Benjamin Glaze opened up about the incident afterward and said, “I wanted to save my first kiss for my first relationship. I wanted it to be special.”

Photo: Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown