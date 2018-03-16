“American Idol” contestant Benjamin Glaze made headlines after last weekend’s premiere episode.

During his audition, Glaze revealed that he has never been kissed, and he has never had a girlfriend. Judge Katy Perry decided to surprise the 20-year-old contestant by kissing him on the lips.

While speaking with The New York Times, Glaze admitted that he felt uncomfortable after Perry kissed him on the lips and in front of the cameras. He said that he wanted to save his first kiss for his first girlfriend.

But during his interview with Entertainment Tonight, Glaze clarified that Perry’s kiss was harmless. He also said that he’s grateful for the opportunity to have met Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, even if he didn’t make it to Hollywood.

“Honestly it was show business. It was just kind of fun and games. I don’t think she meant any harm, because I think Katy Perry is smart enough not to do something that is going to have a huge factor. If she had any malicious intent, she wouldn’t have done something like that,” he said.

“It ended up better than what I could have planned for. I am not upset about it. I am actually just thankful that I didn’t say something stupid. I would have gone back and done it the exact same way had I known she was going for that,” he added.

The Oklahoma native also revealed that he now has a girlfriend. The couple met months after his audition. During his interview with People, Glaze said that he doesn’t think Perry sexually harassed him. He also doesn’t feel bad that he didn’t get a Golden Ticket.

“I do wish I have performed better in the moment. I should have picked another song to sing and calmed myself down regardless of the kiss I should have been able to perform under pressure. My main goal is to reach people through the universal love of music and not cause strife or anger against anyone or about any situation,” he explained.

“American Idol” reboot airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Photo: Getty Images/Jesse Grant