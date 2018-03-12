“American Idol” reboot has finally aired on ABC on Sunday night!

Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan opened up about the reality TV competition and said that it will be different from the original Fox show.

While speaking with People on Sunday, the “Dark Horse” singer said that their approach with the contestants is quite direct, but not offensive.

“It’s very constructive criticism. Personally, I’m a straight shooter. I’m very cut and dry sometimes. You know it seems a little not soft – I do try and watch myself because I do know how it feels to be in their shoes. I was in their shoes 10 years ago. I remind myself and I’m reminded and I’m inspired by all of their stories. I know it wasn’t an overnight success for me; it’s not going to be for them,” she said.

Perry added that they try their best to encourage all of the contestants. Those who did not make it were not told that they suck. Rather, they tell them that they should try again next time.

Bryan also opened up about his approach and said that he tends to be compassionate at times. “When we’re not compassionate, we get emotional. We get wrapped up in their stories. We have moments where we’re softies,” he said.

Meanwhile, the reboot will also be different from the original “American Idol” in the sense that ABC won’t put bad auditions at the front and center of every episode. The premiere for the reboot also saw the return of some “American Idol” alums like Jordin Sparks, Carrie Underwood and Ruben Studdard.

In November, Richie told Entertainment Tonight that working with Perry and Bryan on the judges’ panel is like working with his children. “I’ve got two children that they put me with. I thought I was going to be the authority… but, no, no, I am the Kindergarten teacher. They are so out of control,” he said.

Missing on Sunday’s episode was Ryan Seacrest, who used to have countless appearances in every episode. The host only uttered minimal one-liners throughout the premiere. But Richie said that Seacrest is still the anchor that holds the show together.

Photo: Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown