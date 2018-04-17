The top 14 contestants on “American Idol” Season 16 have just been named.

Following Sunday and Monday’s episodes, Mara Justine, Jurnee, Maddie Poppe, Ada Vox, Garrett Jacobs, Marcio Donaldson, and Caleb Lee Hutchinson all made it to the top 14.

The seven contestants joined last week’s top 7, namely, Gabby Barrett, Jonny Brenns, Cade Foehner, Dennis Lorenzo, Michelle Sussett, Catie Turner, and Michael J. Woodard.

Those who didn’t make it after the solo and duet rounds this week are Effie Passero, Alyssa Raghu, Shannon O’Hara, Amelia Hammer Harris, and Ron Bultongez.

Mara sang “Fight Song” with Rachel Platten, which impressed judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. The Dark Horse singer told Mara, “I thought that what I saw tonight was so beautiful.”

Jurnee teamed up with Lea Michele on the song “Run to You.” Prior to their performance, Jurnee admitted that she’s a huge fan of “Glee.” After singing their duet, Richie told Jurnee, “The sky’s the limit.”

Maddie sang a duet with Colbie Caillat. Before singing “Bubbly,” Maddie said that she’s worried her nerves would get the best of her but she still managed to do a wonderful job during her performance.

Ada sang “Defying Gravity” with Michele and nailed it. Just like him, Caleb also did a wonderful job with Bebe Rexha on the latter’s song “Meant to Be.” Garrett sang “Lucky” with Caillat, and Marcio paired with Allen Stone on Marvin Gaye’s hit song “What’s Going On.”

On Sunday, all 14 contestants on “American Idol” will perform live for America’s vote. A day later, four of them will be sent home.

Meanwhile, “American Idol” reboot has reportedly not been doing well in terms of ratings. According to Fox News, the singing reality TV competition picked up a 1.3 demo rating among audiences aged 18 to 49. This figure is the lowest rating in “American Idol” history.

During its recent episode, “American Idol” garnered a total of 6.3 million viewers, while the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards earned a total of 12 million viewers.

Marc Berman, a television critic, said that the expected returns for “American Idol” are much smaller than the reboot’s production cost.

Photo: Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown