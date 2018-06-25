Kelly Clarkson has had enough of rumors claiming there’s tension between her and fellow “American Idol” winner Carrie Underwood, so she grabbed the opportunity to shut down the baseless assumptions late last week.

Last Friday, Clarkson and Underwood attended the Radio Disney Music Awards in Hollywood, California. The two multi-awarded singers surprised many of their fans and supporters when they posed side-by-side on the red carpet despite the rumored feud between them.

Clarkson, who is the first winner of the long-running singing competition television series, spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the event to address the rumored beef and talk about her decision to pose with Underwood on the red carpet.

“Everybody always tries to pit me and Carrie against each other. So, when I saw her I was like, ‘You know what? Let’s just end this right now and get a picture together because we are never in the same place.’ And, like, it never happens,” the “A Moment Like This” songstress was quoted as saying in an exclusive report published by ET Online on Sunday.

Clarkson also spoke up on the common notion that she and the “Jesus Take The Wheel” hitmaker are not on good terms. “… People always try to put it together like we’re enemies. And I’m like, ‘We don’t even know each other well enough to be enemies.’ So, anyway, I went to get a picture and then everybody lost their mind.”

Clarkson, who recently gushed about the lifestyle change that caused her to lose 37 pounds, also raved about the gifts she received from the “American Idol” Season 4 winner earlier this month. Underwood gifted Clarkson with clothes from her fitness line, CALIA. “It’s really, really rad. But how they presented it was, like, glorious.”

On June 6, Clarkson took to Twitter to share a video showing her opening the gift box from Underwood’s company. “Thank you @carrieunderwood This apparel cake idea was adorable! I’m just now receiving it because it’s been at Starstruck! Love all your gear girl!”

Meanwhile, Underwood has been shying away from the media lately as an aftermath of the freak accident late last year that injured her face and wrist. The first time she made a red carpet appearance after her recovery was at CMT Music Awards earlier this month.

In April, she attended the Academy of Country Music Awards but chose to not show up at the pre-show event. A source divulged at the time that Underwood wasn’t ready to be bombarded by cameras yet even though she was already back to normal and feeling great and healthy.

Photo: Getty Images/Rich Fury