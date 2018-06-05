The second audition episode of “America’s Got Talent” Season 13 will feature daredevil siblings who get into an accident while performing live for judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B and Heidi Klum.

In the leaked clip from NBC, Fratelli Rossi, an acrobatic act, starts their routine with impressive spins and lifts. But a minute into their performance, one of the brothers slips while trying to sit on his sibling’s shoes. All four judges and the live audiences are shocked to see the brothers on the floor. After a few seconds, they both manage to get up off the floor.

One of the siblings asks the “America’s Got Talent” staff to play their music so they could perform again. However, Mel B discourages them from doing so. But despite her attempts to stop them, one of the brothers positions himself on stage.

As of late, it is still unclear whether or not Fratelli Rossi will be given the opportunity to redeem themselves or they will just be booted off from the competition.

Other than Fratelli Rossi, this week’s episode of “America’s Got Talent” will also feature Aaron Crow’s audition. The contestant will pour wax over his eyes to make sure that he won’t be able to see the things he will cut using his knife.

Crow asks Mandel to join him on stage and places a pineapple over his head. He successfully cuts the pineapple, but left the judge feeling and looking stressed.

Us the Duo, an American folk-pop duo consisting of Michael and Carissa Alvarado will also audition on the hit reality TV competition. The married couple will sing an original wedding song for the judges.

Some of the acts that already made it through to the next round of competition include The Savitsky Cats, The Sacred Riana, magician Shin Lim, comedian Vicki Barbolak, family band We Three, rapper Flau’jae, and Filipino dance crew Junior New System.

Tyra Banks, the host of “America’s Got Talent,” used her golden buzzer on Zurcaroh, an aerial dance group, last week.

“America’s Got Talent” Season 13 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.

