Another episode of VH1’s “America’s Next Top Model” is over and another contestant is out. By the time the third episode of Season 24 finished airing on Tuesday, the model house had one less tenant as Ivana exited after getting booted by the judges.

All of the women received makeovers during the episode to have their own trademark looks, after which they took part in a high-fashion event to present these new styles where Ivana had some difficulties. When judging came, she and Shanice were in the bottom two, with Ivana being revealed as the one to be going home.

In a post-elimination interview with judge Drew Elliott, Ivana explained that she was “really uncomfortable” in her shoes during the video shoot and had trouble walking because she was given shoes two sizes too small, but admits that that’s no excuse and she should’ve been able to make it work.

It turns out that walking in small shoes wasn’t the only scenario she was uncomfortable in. Ivana shared that while she was able walk around in front of the judges “with a lot of energy,” she had trouble showing off her personality in front of the other contestants.

“I think it was different when I was in front of all the girls and still trying to be myself,” she said. “It’s different I guess when I’m around people. I don’t know. Growing up I had a problem with girls being really jealous of me or intimidated by me, so I learned to kind of like…not show off, I guess. Especially around other females or people who might view me as competition.”

While she later realized that “at the end of the day, how close of friends are you gonna be with somebody who wants you gone,” it was a bit too late and she had already not been able to give it her all.

Photo: VH1

Other judges and other contestants aside, Ivana said that being in front of Tyra Banks was different from it all.







“It felt like a movie,” she said. “It didn’t feel real because I’ve watched her so much growing up and admired her so much…She really does look like a life-sized Barbie.”

After the exit interview, Elliott gave the model a few parting words before sending her on her way: “You are such a fabulous, fabulous model on our show and I am very proud of you and there are big things to come from you. I'm excited.”

“America’s Next Top Model” airs on VH1 on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST.