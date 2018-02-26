With about half of the contestants now gone, VH1’s “America’s Next Top Model” is ready to really heat things up. Not only will the women have male co-stars for their photo shoot in Tuesday night’s episode, but they’ll be choosing the men themselves.

“We need to find some other men to pose with,” Tyra Banks tells the models in a sneak peek clip from the new episode. “So, right now, we are holding a casting call for brawny men and you girls are going to find your partners for your photoshoot.”

Before the ladies can run off to find their guys, Banks explains that there’s more to the shoot: Everyone will be dripping in gold.

This earns the host a collective “Yes” from the contestants, as well as lots of applause. The clapping continues when Banks goes on to reveal that she’ll be their photographer for the day.

“I’m nervous, but I’m excited,” Shanice says in response to Banks’ news. “Just the fact that Tyra Banks is shooting us again and I love when Tyra shoots. She shot us last week and my picture came out amazing.”

With the details out in the open, Banks tells the girls it was time for the casting call to begin.

Photo: VH1

“This is great because I don’t know too much about social media, but I actually get to pick who it is that I’m going to feel comfortable with on set,” Erin says about this week’s photos. “Shoot, that’s simple. So, bring on the men.”

Banks and the models sit behind a long, black table, ready to begin auditioning brawny men to decide which ones will join them for their photo shoot. When the first candidate, Miles, comes in, Banks prompts the girls to give questions, leaving Erin to ask how he feels about older women.

Looking a little uncomfortable and unsure how to answer, he simply responds with, “They’re great.”

With the question-and-answer portion over, Banks asks him to take off his shirt. He does, saying “Boom,” as he lifts the piece of clothing over his head.

“Miles, I just wanted to hug him,” Erin says. “He’s a little younger than me, but I think I would be able to break him in.”

The sneak-peek video continues to show more brawny men as they come in and out of the casting call, with some doing catwalks, others doing push-ups and some showing off their best dance moves.

One with a different body type from the others stands out, causing Tyra to explain to him, “You’re very cut, it’s just not what we’re casting today.”

Later, one of the candidates, Kevin, catches Shanice’s eye. She asks if he’s married before revealing that she really hopes she gets to work with him. “We were just kind of flirting and it is some type of chemistry between me and Kevin,” she says.

In the end, Banks has all of the men come back out and proceeds to speak to them as she would the show’s contestants at the end of each episode.

“11 beautiful men stand before me, but I only have three photos and these photos represent the three men that will be doing a photo shoot, dripping in gold with the beautiful models behind me,” she says. “The three names I’m going to call are…”

Find out which brawny men are chosen when “America’s Next Top Model” airs Tuesday on VH1 at 8 p.m. EST.