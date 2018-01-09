Get ready to smize because “America’s Next Top Model” is back tonight (Jan. 9) with Season 24.

After Rita Ora took on the role of host of the reality competition series for Season 23, the show’s co-creator and original host, Tyra Banks, is taking back the position for Season 24 of the now-VH1 series. Joining her are judges Ashley Graham, a supermodel and body activist, Drew Elliott, the Paper Magazine Chief Creative Officer, and Law Roach, a celebrity stylist.

Aside from the judges and Banks returning, Cycle 24 will feature 14 new models competing to win the show’s top prize and be named America’s Next Top Model.

Meet the new contestants before the season premieres with all the must-know information straight from VH1. From where the competitors are from, to where you can follow them on social media, to the hashtag to use to root for them online, all of the details are below!

Brendi Seiner (Brendi K.), 22

Nashville, TN

Twitter: @BrendiKSeiner, Instagram: @Brendi.K.Seiner

#TeamBrendiK

Photo: VH1

Christina Anderson McDonald, 34

Jenkintown, PA

Twitter: @ChristinaAM612, Instagram: @christinamariaam, Snapchat: @Christinamam

#TeamChristina

Photo: VH1

Elizabeth Woodbury (Liz), 24

New York, NY

Twitter: @liz_harlan, Instagram: @iamlizharlan

#TeamLiz

A post shared by Liz Harlan ___ (@iamlizharlan) on Dec 13, 2017 at 3:20pm PST

Ivana Thomas, 23

Durham, NC

Twitter: @IvanawestTweets, Instagram: @Ivanawest, Snapchat: @ivanakt

#TeamIvana

Photo: VH1

Jeana Turner, 24

Minneapolis, MN

Twitter: @Jeana_Turner, Instagram: @JeanaTurner

#TeamJeana

Photo: VH1

Khrystyana Kazakova, 32

New York, NY

Twitter: @iamkhrystyana, Instagram: @khrystyana

#TeamKhrystyana

Photo: VH1

Kyla Coleman, 20

Lacey, WA

Twitter: @kylasorad, Instagram: @kylasorad, Snapchat: @kylasorad

#TeamKyla

Photo: VH1

Liberty Netuschil, 20

Lava Hot Springs, ID

Twitter: @LibNetuschil, Instagram: @thelifeoflibs, Snapchat: @thelifeoflibs

#TeamLiberty

Photo: VH1

Maggie Keating, 20

Surry, ME

Twitter: @_MaggieKeating, Instagram: @maggiekeating, Snapchat: @mkeats99

#TeamMaggie

Photo: VH1

Rhiyan Carreker, 20

Orange, CA

Twitter: @RhiyanCarreker, Instagram: @othatonegirl, Snapchat: @kingrhiyan

#TeamRhiyan

Photo: VH1

Rio Summers, 23

Detroit, MI

Twitter: @OfficialRioSumm, Instagram: @officialriosummers, Snapchat: @OfficialRioSumm

#TeamRio

A post shared by Rio Summers ___ (@officialriosummers) on Nov 6, 2017 at 12:44pm PST

Sandra Shehab, 22

Cliffside Park, NJ

Twitter: @missshehab, Instagram: @missshehab, Snapchat: @missshehab

#TeamSandra

Photo: VH1

Shanice Carroll, 25

Murfreesboro, TN

Twitter: @GirlThatShanice, Instagram: @GirlThatShanice, Snapchat: @iamshanice

#TeamShanice

Photo: VH1

Shantelle Fall (Coura), 24

Eastvale, CA

Twitter: @coura_sasha, Instagram: @coura_sasha, Snapchat: @coura_sasha

#TeamCoura

Photo: VH1

Find out who will win the whole competition by following along as “America’s Next Top Model” Cycle 24 airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.