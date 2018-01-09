Get ready to smize because “America’s Next Top Model” is back tonight (Jan. 9) with Season 24.

After Rita Ora took on the role of host of the reality competition series for Season 23, the show’s co-creator and original host, Tyra Banks, is taking back the position for Season 24 of the now-VH1 series. Joining her are judges Ashley Graham, a supermodel and body activist, Drew Elliott, the Paper Magazine Chief Creative Officer, and Law Roach, a celebrity stylist.

Aside from the judges and Banks returning, Cycle 24 will feature 14 new models competing to win the show’s top prize and be named America’s Next Top Model.

Meet the new contestants before the season premieres with all the must-know information straight from VH1. From where the competitors are from, to where you can follow them on social media, to the hashtag to use to root for them online, all of the details are below!

Brendi Seiner (Brendi K.), 22

Nashville, TN

Christina Anderson McDonald, 34

Jenkintown, PA

Elizabeth Woodbury (Liz), 24

New York, NY

Ivana Thomas, 23

Durham, NC

Jeana Turner, 24

Minneapolis, MN

Khrystyana Kazakova, 32

New York, NY

Kyla Coleman, 20

Lacey, WA

Liberty Netuschil, 20

Lava Hot Springs, ID

Maggie Keating, 20

Surry, ME

Rhiyan Carreker, 20

Orange, CA

Rio Summers, 23

Detroit, MI

Sandra Shehab, 22

Cliffside Park, NJ

Shanice Carroll, 25

Murfreesboro, TN

Shantelle Fall (Coura), 24

Eastvale, CA

Find out who will win the whole competition by following along as “America’s Next Top Model” Cycle 24 airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.