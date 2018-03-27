An airman was found unresponsive and later declared dead at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam on Tuesday.

The news was confirmed by a press release from Andersen Air Force Base. The airman’s time of death was around 3:00 a.m. local time (1:00 p.m. EDT), and in accordance with the U.S. Air Force policy, his name will be kept under wraps for 24 hours until the next of kin is notified.

Brig. Gen. Douglas A. Cox, 36th Wing commander spoke about losing a member of the team and said, “This is a terrible tragedy, and we are all deeply saddened by the loss of this airman. Losing a member of our team is the most difficult thing we face, and today we have lost a member of our Air Force family. Our deepest sympathies, thoughts, and prayers go with the family. We will ensure the welfare of those directly affected by this tragedy.”

Reports stated the cause of death was being investigated and further details would be revealed once it is completed.

In a fairly similar incident, another active-duty airman was found dead in his off-base home in Guam in April 2016. The Air Force identified the man as Daniel Peregoy, who was assigned to the 36th Security Forces Squadron at the Andersen Air Force Base. The cause of his death was not revealed.

According to a report in Air Force Times, Brig. Coz had spoken about Peregoy, saying, “Each and every person here on base is a valuable member of Team Andersen and this loss affects the entire Andersen community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and wingmen. We are doing everything we can to support them during this difficult time."

Peregoy’s death came after two other airmen died in separate swimming incidents near the Air Force base.

The remains of senior airman Travis Bennet, of the 121st Fighter Squadron, 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard, were found off the coast of Guam. Reports stated Bennet was missing off Pagat Point in Mangilao, a village on the eastern shore of Guam.

The fire department had then responded to a report of two distressed male swimmers. While one made it to safety, Bennet couldn’t.

Another swimming incident occurred when a Hawaii Air National Guardsmen was swept out to the sea in Guam in 2016 and was presumed dead. He was later identified as Master Sgt. Greg Ramos.

Ramos, who initially worked with the 154th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 154th Wing, was temporarily assigned to Andersen Air Force Base supporting a KC-135R refueling tanker rotation when he died.