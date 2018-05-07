The family of a Massachusetts college football player who was found dead in Mexico in March claims that the 21-year-old was murdered during his trip. An Amherst College senior, Andrew Dorogi, died mysteriously and his death is currently under investigation.

His family said over the weekend that Dorogi was killed while returning from a vacation with several friends to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. Dorogi's body was found on March 16 at a train station in Mexico City. He was set to graduate from college later this month and start a job at Wells Fargo as an investment banking analyst.

“I don’t think the Mexican government is really doing that much,” Dorogi’s grandfather, Joseph Dorogi, 86, told the Boston Globe. “I’d like to know what happened... The one thing I know is he’s gone and there’s nothing we can say or do that can change that. That’s the way his parents feel and assessing the blame doesn’t bring him back. He’s gone.”

The family did not release any further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

Earlier, Mexican officials said that a man had died by electrocution after falling on the tracks. At the time they did not release the name of the victim. In April, the Mexico City Attorney General's Office said an autopsy also determined Dorogi had died from electrocution.

However, the Daily Mail reported that leaked autopsy results obtained by the outlet in April did not mention electrocution or electrical burns. The autopsy report suggested that Dorogi was actually killed by multiple "traumatismos," or trauma wounds, consistent with a fall or being dragged along by a train, the Daily Mail reported.

The investigation is being led by local authorities in Mexico, a U.S. State Department official told the Globe.

While the cause of death remains unclear, Amherst College President Carolyn Martin said in April that Dorogi didn’t commit suicide.

In response to reports that Dorogi was electrocuted, Amherst College said "it is important that the matter is fully investigated and that the truth becomes known."

Photo: Reuters/Sergio Flores