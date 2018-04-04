Andrew Lincoln recently shared some details about the upcoming finale episode for “The Walking Dead” Season 8.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the actor, who plays the role of Rick Grimes, said that a lot of things will happen simultaneously in the final episode.

“I would say this is a smorgasbord. I think you’ve got everything in this one. It’s quite an unusual structure, but it’s very emotional, I hope because that’s what I felt while filming. It’s epic,” he said.

Rick and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) are also expected to face off in the upcoming installment. But unlike their previous fights, the two male characters will try to take each other down in a different setting.

“The location we shot at was phenomenal and unusual. I hope that it’s going to look on screen as good as it felt when we were shooting there,” he said.

As of late, it is still unclear whether or not Negan will survive the battle, but TV Line writer, Charlie Mason, believes that it’s time to see the character go. He said that Negan doesn’t really work on a weekly television show as much as he does in the comic books.

Mason clarified that he did not mean to slam Morgan or criticize the writing for “The Walking Dead.” But he said that he thinks the character should be written out of the hit AMC TV series.

Unfortunately, this may not be the case because even Mason is convinced that Negan will continue to be part of “The Walking Dead.”

Meanwhile, “The Walking Dead” showrunner Scott M. Gimple recently confirmed that the series will wrap up with a massive cliffhanger. Lincoln echoed Gimple’s statement, but he also said that the finale episode will “complete something.”

“But it also does feel that it offers a lot of interesting story arcs for the future, which is quite unusual,” he said.

“The Walking Dead” Season 8 finale will air on AMC on April 8 at 8 p.m. EDT. The series has already been renewed for Season 9. Greg Nicotero, the show’s director and producer, also confirmed that they have already kicked off production for Season 9 even though Season 8 is not yet over.

Photo: AMC