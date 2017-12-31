Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were recently rumored to have gotten back together one year after they filed for divorce.

Rumor debunking site, Gossip Cop, claimed that this report initially released by Life & Style was so dubious it became one of this year’s top rumors.

In May, the tabloid released a story about Jolie and Pitt getting back together. Life & Style even quoted an unnamed source who said that the ex-couple have been hanging out several times a week. “Slowly the old feelings have started to return… It’s like they’re now dating again,” the unnamed source said.

The publication also claimed that Jolie and Pitt were taking things slow to make sure that their six children won’t be confused about the status of their relationship. Following their September 2016 divorce, Jolie helped their kids adjust to their new life apart from their dad.

Months passed and Gossip Cop was correct in saying that Jolie and Pitt did not get back together in May. Pitt has also started dating casually in recent months. Jolie, on the other hand, is busy with the releases of her two movies, “First They Killed My Father” and “The Breadwinner.”

Meanwhile, the publication also noted that Jolie and Pitt couldn’t have possibly reunited because in July, Pitt allegedly asked the court for joint physical custody of their kids. If he and Jolie were back together, there wouldn’t have been a need to request for custody.

In May, Pitt confirmed that he and Pitt were working out a schedule so he could spend more time with his kids. “We’re both doing our best. I heard one lawyer say, ‘No one wins in court – it’s just a matter of who gets hurt worse.’ And it seems to be true, you spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you’re right and why they’re wrong, and it’s just an investment in vitriolic hatred. I just refuse. And fortunately my partner in this agrees,” he told GQ.

Photo: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Audi