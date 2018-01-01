Angelina Jolie donated over $1 million to her foundation in just a span of two years.

According to The Sun, the Jolie Pitt Dalton Helic Foundation was launched in 2015. At that time, the “Maleficent” star gave over $499,000 to help finance the women’s programs.

Two years later, Jolie’s contributions to the foundation have reached over $1.35 million. The figures escalated after she revealed that she was sexually abused by disgraced producer, Harvey Weinstein. Jolie and her friends’ foundation are dedicated to stopping violence against women.

Accounts also revealed that Jolie gave the foundation over $800,000 after she exposed Weinstein’s wrongdoings. The producer denied sexually harassing Jolie in 1998.

“I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did. This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable,” she told the New York Times in October.

Meanwhile, Jolie’s net worth for 2017 is estimated at $160 million. Other than producing two successful movies, namely, “First They Killed My Father” and “The Breadwinner,” she also earned a huge sum of money from her endorsement deals.

Jolie sealed a $12 million contract with St. John this year, and she also closed a $10 million deal with Louis Vuitton, according to Go Banking Rates. As such, it may have not been difficult for her to donate money to causes that are close to her heart.

The award-winning actress also happens to be active in 29 other charities and foundations such as the Alliance for the Lost Boys In Sudan, Cancer Schmancer Movement, HALO Trust, Human Rights Watch, Kids in Need of Defense, Millennium Villages, Reporters Without Borders, Sophie’s Gift, UNHCR, UNICEF, Women in the World Foundation, Vital Voices and more.

However, it is unclear whether or not Jolie donates money to a few or all of the charities and foundations mentioned above.

