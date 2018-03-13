Angelina Jolie was recently spotted in Los Angeles with her two daughters, Zahara and Vivienne.

Photos of the actress were published online via the Daily Mail. In one of the photos, Jolie is seen wearing a beige trench coat and holding four cups of drink from Starbucks. Her daughter, Vivienne, is carrying a Starbucks paper bag and another bag while walking beside her mom.

In another photo, Jolie walks beside Zahara. The teenager is wearing an all-black ensemble and is also carrying a paper bag. The third photo shows sisters Zahara and Vivienne talking to each other while walking and their mom walking behind them.

Jolie’s other children, Pax, Maddox, Knox and Shiloh, were not around during her recent sighting in the Bay City area of Los Angeles. Last month, Jolie was also seen bonding with Zahara and Shiloh in L.A.

The “Maleficent” star has been bonding with her kids for the past year and she has also been traveling with them. Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016 and their six kids have been living with her in Los Angeles. Most of the time, the actress takes her kids to her official trips so they can also see the other side of the world.

In January, Jolie took Shiloh and Zahara to Jordan to meet with Syrian refugees. That visit marked Shiloh’s third time to be in Jordan and Zahara’s first. While speaking with E! News, Jolie explained why she loves to bring her kids along with her during her trips.

“Whenever I go on humanitarian trips, they want to go with me. I never force them. I want them to respect people of diversity,” the actress said.

Meanwhile, Jolie’s ex, Pitt, also gets to spend time with his kids on a weekly basis. All six of them head to Pitt’s home in Los Angeles, and they spend several hours there.

A source told Entertainment Tonight in January that Pitt is trying his best to maintain a safe environment for his children. “When the children are visiting, they are usually accompanied by bodyguards and nannies,” the source said.

Photo: Getty Images/Jeff Spicer