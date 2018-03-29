Angelina Jolie is not dating a mystery man contrary to initial reports.

A source recently told E! News that the actress remains to be focused on her six children: Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and Vivienne and Knox, 9.

“She’s not dating. She’s very focused on her kids and doesn’t have a lot going on outside of that. She has had a few business meetings with men, but they were not dates,” the source said.

Rumors about Jolie’s dating life made headlines after Entertainment Tonight reported that the actress is seeing a handsome man.

“Brad and Angie are both very secretive about their dating life. Angie has told some of her friends she isn’t ready to date, but she has been seeing a handsome, older-looking man who is a real estate agent. He isn’t a celebrity or high profile in any way. Angie was in a very bad place after her split from Brad. Just having another adult to spend time with has been helpful,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the second source also said that it’s impossible for Jolie and Pitt to get back together because they have both moved on from each other.

“People talk about them reuniting, but it will never happen. Things between Brad and Angie really ended poorly, and while they’ve attempted therapy with the six children they share, they can barely be in the same room together,” the source said.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016. The couple started dating in 2004, but it was only in 2014 that they tied the knot. Pitt proposed to the “Maleficent” star in 2012.

“We were getting a lot of pressure from the kids. We didn’t realize how much it meant to them and then, in getting engaged, how much it also means to us,” Pitt told E! News.

Jolie was Pitt’s second wife after Jennifer Aniston. Pitt was Jolie’s third husband after her previous marriages with Billy Bob Thornton and Jonny Lee Miller.

Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images