Angelina Jolie seemed to channeled Meghan Markle in her recent outfit.

On Thursday, the "Maleficent" actress attended the Service of Commemoration and Dedication of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George in London. According to People, Jolie's fashion gave off a major "Meghan Markle vibes."

Brad Pitt's ex-wife stepped out in a Ralph & Russo pale grey dress with a cowl neck and matching gloves. She paired it with a gold brooch and silver purse. Jolie tied her locks into a chignon and match her ensemble with a trendy fascinator perched atop her head.

Netizens also praised Jolie's look. One fan shared a photo featuring the "Changeling" star with the caption that read: "She needs her crown."

Another user shared Jolie's photo. The short caption read: "#AngelinaJolie ROYAL"

"wow amazing I Loved dress so Class Look Perfect.....Angelina Jolie remains the title of elegance and simplicity #AngelinaJolie #ralphlauren," Masara Af wrote.

Meanwhile, one fan reacted to reports that Jolie has taken a cue from the Duchess of Sussex.

"How can #AngelinaJolie take cue from Meghan Markel when AJ has been wearing Ralph & Russo way before people heard of Meghan? Same w/ Everlane, just ask the founder about AJ. Of course, @people @etnow know this, but we expect this from tabloid bottom feeders," one user wrote.

In related news, just like Jolie, Markle was also believed to be taking cues from Kate Middleton. On Tuesday, the new duchess joined Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II at the Queen's Leaders Awards ceremony. Many noticed that Markle's makeup and hairstyle were similar to the Duchess of Cambridge.

However, Markle's fans also react to the reports that she copied Middleton's signature curls. According to them, the former "Suits" star has been curling her hair even before she started dating Prince Harry.

"You are just silly! Look at meghan before harry. She did a lot of curls. Jesus help me!!! Stop repeating tabloids nonsense," a user named Happy posted on Twitter.

"Huh???? Does Kate have a patent on loose curls??? Stop these silly comparisons," Brenda Benjamin wrote.

Markle has embraced Middleton's hairstyle and she looked great in a low bun, brushed out waves and simple waves. However, James Johnson advised the new duchess to leave the curls to Middleton and find her own signature hairstyle.

Photo: Getty Images/Jeff Spicer